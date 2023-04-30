Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 46,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,213,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,461. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

