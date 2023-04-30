VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0294

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, VRES has traded up 2% against the US dollar. VRES has a market cap of $73.60 million and approximately $591.76 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.42 or 1.00019497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02978644 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $447.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

