Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00011966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s). More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

