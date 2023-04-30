W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-$5.40 EPS.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPC opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,555,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.