Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Warpaint London Stock Down 1.6 %

Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.71. The company has a market capitalization of £166.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,107.14 and a beta of 0.95. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.