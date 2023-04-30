Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Increased to €11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to €11.50 ($12.78) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

