WAXE Price Reaches $68.79 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $30,560.46 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $68.79 or 0.00235812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

