Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,901 shares of company stock worth $2,093,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

