WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $185.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

