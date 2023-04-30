WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,908,138 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $16,609,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 231,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 324.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 113,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

