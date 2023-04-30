WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $346.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.