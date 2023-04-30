WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $212,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $89,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.