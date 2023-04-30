WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Shares of NICE opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

