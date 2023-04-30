WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 91,560 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,560 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

