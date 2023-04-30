Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,321 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,192,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

