West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.90 and its 200 day moving average is $277.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

