West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-2.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $361.24 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

