Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 20,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 719.98 and a current ratio of 719.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.80%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

