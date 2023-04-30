Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

