Will Shu Sells 1,995,924 Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,115,679.44 ($2,642,287.30).

Deliveroo Stock Up 1.3 %

ROO stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.70 ($1.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.45) to GBX 114 ($1.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.42).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

