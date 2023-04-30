Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $231.60 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.72.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.