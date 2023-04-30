Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $33.27 on Friday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.