WMS Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $71.19 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

