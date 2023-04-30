WMS Partners LLC Decreases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,248 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $325.30 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.