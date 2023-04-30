WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

