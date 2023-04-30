WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.