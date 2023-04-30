WMS Partners LLC Has $27.70 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,866 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $52.78 on Friday.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $52.78 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

