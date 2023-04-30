WMS Partners LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $185.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $202.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

