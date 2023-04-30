WMS Partners LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $11,348,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

