WMS Partners LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT opened at $245.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

