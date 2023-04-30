WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12 to $4.36 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $90.17. 78,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,316. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

About WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

