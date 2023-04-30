Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$232.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.57 million. Wolfspeed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.55. 5,052,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,865. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 642,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 119,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 310,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

