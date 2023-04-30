World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of INT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,002,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 282,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

