WOW-token Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.18 million and approximately $56.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02845671 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

