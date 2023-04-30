WOW-token Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.18 million and approximately $56.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003997 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027651 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009932 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
