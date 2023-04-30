WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.52

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $284.19 million and $56.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02841376 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $56.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

