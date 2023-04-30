Wulff Hansen & CO. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

