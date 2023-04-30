Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 255 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 2.1% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

