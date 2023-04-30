Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 630 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 380,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,144,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

