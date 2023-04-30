Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WH stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 1,210,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

