Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,143,000 after buying an additional 165,073 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

