Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

