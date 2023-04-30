XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.02 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $16,293.58 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00008666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.