XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0047

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.60 or 0.99957612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0047338 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,240,755.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.