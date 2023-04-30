Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 552 ($6.89) target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 376 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £744.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.08 and a beta of 0.38. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 314 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.59).

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

