Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) vs. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yield10 Bioscience and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% S&W Seed -40.39% -54.38% -19.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 32.11 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.03 S&W Seed $71.35 million 0.82 -$36.40 million ($0.75) -1.81

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Yield10 Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.