Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.62. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Zoned Properties Stock Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc is a real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services segments. The Property Investment Portfolio segment is involved in the leasing and management of its leased commercial properties.

