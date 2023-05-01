1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates Maintains Rating for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,547. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average of $231.54.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

