1,244 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $443.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.06 and a 200 day moving average of $408.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

