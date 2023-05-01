126 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

