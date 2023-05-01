139,385 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.02. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

